SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar arrives in Pakistan; first visit in nine yrs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Tuesday to the 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on October 15-16.

Jaishankar is expected to attend a banquet reception hosted by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to welcome the SCO delegate, according to news agency PTI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This marks the first high-level visit from India in several years, despite the ongoing tension between the two countries. It will also be the first time in almost nine years that an Indian foreign minister has visited Pakistan, even as relations between the two remain strained over issues such as Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. News report stated that Jaishankar’s visit is expected to last less than 24 hours.



ALSO READ: SCO Summit 2024: All you need to know about key attendees, agenda and more This marks the first high-level visit from India in several years, despite the ongoing tension between the two countries. It will also be the first time in almost nine years that an Indian foreign minister has visited Pakistan, even as relations between the two remain strained over issues such as Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. News report stated that Jaishankar’s visit is expected to last less than 24 hours.

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “The 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) will be held on October 16, 2024 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Pakistan. The SCO CHG meeting is held annually and focuses on the trade and economic agenda of the organisation.”

The statement further said, “External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will represent India at the meeting. India remains actively engaged in the SCO format, including various mechanisms and initiatives within the SCO framework.”

More From This Section

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan have said that no bilateral discussions will take place between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, during the SCO heads of government summit.

SCO Summit 2024





ALSO READ: We remain engaged in SCO format: India ahead of EAM's Islamabad visit Under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, Pakistan is hosting the summit as part of its rotating chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG). The summit will focus on important topics, including regional security, economic collaboration, and the fight against terrorism.

To ensure the safety of around 900 delegates attending the SCO Summit in Islamabad, the Pakistani government has deployed over 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel. With meetings planned in both Islamabad and Rawalpindi, authorities in Punjab have implemented Section 144 in Rawalpindi until October 17 to maintain public order during the summit. Under this, the government has put a ban on all political gatherings, demonstrations, and related activities to facilitate the smooth running of the summit.

[With agency inputs]