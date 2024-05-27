Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Some WTO nations question India's $48 billion farm input subsidies

Some WTO nations question India's $48 billion farm input subsidies

The issue was flagged by these members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) during a meeting of the committee on agriculture on May 23-24

Agriculture, Farm
"India's new notification on its input subsidies for 2022-2023, totalling $48 billion USD, triggered questions from Canada, Brazil, Australia, the EU, Japan, the UK, and the US," the official said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Some WTO members, including the US and the UK, have raised questions on India's $48 billion farm input subsidies for 2022-23, which according to New Delhi has increased due to inflation and rising costs of fertilisers, an official said.

The issue was flagged by these members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) during a meeting of the committee on agriculture on May 23-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"India explained that the input subsidies are mainly for power, irrigation, and fertilizers and that the increase was due to inflation and rising costs of fertilizers. It insisted that the information had been duly notified to the WTO," the Geneva-based official said.

The 166-member WTO is a global trade body. It also adjudicates trade disputes between the member countries.
 

India has notified these numbers to the WTO in April. Under WTO rules of special and differential treatment, developing member countries are allowed to provide these subsidies to low-income or resource-poor farmers.

"India's new notification on its input subsidies for 2022-2023, totalling $48 billion USD, triggered questions from Canada, Brazil, Australia, the EU, Japan, the UK, and the US," the official said.

The US claimed that this amount is more than twice the value of all trade-distorting support notified by the US in 2021-22. In 2021-22, India has provided these support measures worth $32.07 billion. India has time and again pitched for reducing subsidies given by developed countries to their rich farmers.
 

Also Read

WTO MC13: Abu Dhabi meet ends with no consensus on agri, fisheries

India calls for reinvigorating discussions on development agenda at WTO

WTO's step towards dispute settlement process reform

WTO meet: India to seek permanent solution to food security issues

Hope nations will come to WTO meet with positive attitude like India: Goyal

Netanyahu admits 'mistake' after Rafah strike kills dozens of Palestinians

North Korea appears to have fired missile into sea, say Japan, South Korea

Army collaborates with IOCL for green, sustainable transport solutions

Israel faces new condemnation over strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah

China's Qiang praises 'restart' of engagement with Japan, South Korea

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :WTOWorld tradeagriculture economy

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story