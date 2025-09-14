Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month

PM Modi
During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum on the northern suburbs of the city. (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference.

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month.

From the airport, he went straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also arrived in the city to attend the conference, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will also attend the conference.

The PM will inaugurate the conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William.

The Combined Commanders' Conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

Modi is expected to leave Kolkata on Monday afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, officials said.

During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum on the northern suburbs of the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra Modi

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

