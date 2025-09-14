PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference.
This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month.
From the airport, he went straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also arrived in the city to attend the conference, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.
NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will also attend the conference.
The PM will inaugurate the conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William.
The Combined Commanders' Conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.
Modi is expected to leave Kolkata on Monday afternoon for Purnea in Bihar, officials said.
During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum on the northern suburbs of the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app