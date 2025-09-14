PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to inaugurate key defence conference on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday evening on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference.

This is Modi's second visit to the state, which will go to the polls early next year, in less than a month.

From the airport, he went straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also arrived in the city to attend the conference, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will also attend the conference.