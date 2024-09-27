Taiwan detects 41 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels near territory

The Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected 41 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Thursday and 6 am (local time) on Friday. According to the MND, of the 41 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 32 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's northern, central, southwestern, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity. "41 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 32 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

On Thursday, China sent 43 military aircraft, 8 naval vessels towards Taiwan. Of the 43 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 34 crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the southwestern and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ). These included fighter jets, drones, and helicopters, as per MND.

This latest Chinese military activity adds to a series of similar provocations by Beijing in recent months. China has increased its military activities near Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

More From This Section

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 407 Chinese military aircraft and 206 ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier in July, Taiwan President Lai Chite accused the Chinese government of misinterpreting a United Nations resolution to justify its military activities against Taiwan and drawing an inappropriate linkage to its "One China" principle, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Beijing claims that the UN resolution confirmed its one-China principle, which implies that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China.