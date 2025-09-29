Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan
The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. Image: Bloomberg
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:17 AM IST
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Monday (local time).

The ministry stated that 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TaiwanChinaMilitary weaponMilitary drills

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:17 AM IST

