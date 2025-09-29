Taiwan records 8 PLA aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am on Monday (local time).

The ministry stated that 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan detected 16 Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels, and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6:00 am (local time). In a post on X, the MND said, "16 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.