A multi-party delegation of Indian Members of Parliament, headed by Congress MP, met US Vice President J D Vance in Washington D.C. on June 6. The meeting involved detailed discussions on several key topics, including joint efforts to combat terrorism and cooperation in the technology sector.

"Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation," Tharoor posted on X.

"We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation. A truly constructive and productive exchange for strengthening India–US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds," he added.

The Indian Embassy in the US also posted about the meeting, confirming that the delegation, led by Tharoor, had called on the US Vice President earlier that morning.

"The conversation focused on strengthening the India–US partnership including cooperation in counter-terrorism domain," it stated.

India's former ambassador to the US, Taranjit Sandhu, who was also part of the delegation, commented on the fruitful nature of the exchange. "An excellent, comprehensive, constructive and productive interaction indeed," he said.

Delegation’s tour following Operation Sindoor

Vice President Vance was visiting India with his family in April when the terror attack in Pahalgam occurred. The Indian delegation aims to present India’s firm position against terrorism, especially in light of recent events such as the Pahalgam attack.