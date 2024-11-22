The roads in Pakistan's Kurram have turned into killing fields. Here's why

The Kurram tribal district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, long prone to violence due to its sectarian divides and tribal disputes, was the scene of yet another tragedy on Thursday, as a reported gun attack on passenger vans in the Mandori Charkhel area claimed 42 lives and injured over 30.

Thursday's attack has pushed the total civilian casualties in the volatile region over the past few months to more than 120, according to a report by the Pakistani publication Dawn.

What do we know about the Kurram attack so far?

The convoy, comprising approximately 200 vehicles travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar, came under heavy fire around 1:20 pm. Seven women and a nine-year-old girl are among the deceased, Kurram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Javedullah Mehsud told the Pakistani publication. The convoy consisted mostly of members of the Shia community.

Citing local sources, the report said that Thursday's attack was retaliation for an October 12 assault that left 15 people dead, including two women and a child. No group has claimed responsibility yet, but speculation surrounds the involvement of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has been active in the region.

The government, however, attributed the incident to an ongoing land dispute, ruling out sectarian motives, added the report.

Why is Kurram on the boil?

Kurram's geographic proximity to Afghanistan, combined with the presence of militant groups and its history of communal tensions, has made the region particularly volatile, explained a Dawn report.

Sectarian violence, primarily between Shia and Sunni communities, has further fuelled instability. Earlier this year, a land dispute between two tribes reportedly resulted in over 80 deaths since July, many of them travellers attacked on the roads.

Despite appointing a land commission to resolve these disputes, the Pakistani government has yet to release the findings, citing sensitivities, added the report.

Residents' growing frustration over insecurity was evident two weeks ago when they reportedly took to the streets, demanding peace and safe passage on the roads. Thursday's attack starkly underscored the state's inability to meet those demands.

A rising wave of terrorism in KP

The Kurram atrocity is emblematic of the broader surge in terrorist violence in KP and Balochistan. In the first three weeks of November alone, at least 55 Pakistani security personnel were killed in terrorist attacks, according to a Pakistani think tank cited by the Dawn report.

Notable incidents include a deadly assault on a security checkpost in KP's Bannu district, which claimed the lives of 12 Pakistani security personnel earlier this week.

The resurgence of violence has escalated since the TTP ended a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022 and vowed to intensify its attacks. The group's activity has added another layer of insecurity in a region already plagued by sectarian and tribal conflicts.

Kurram's ignored crisis

A Dawn editorial described the Thursday attack as one of the deadliest mass-casualty incidents in the country this year and highlighted the state's persistent failure to address Kurram's multifaceted crisis. Militancy, sectarianism, and tribal disputes have turned the district into a "powder keg", and government efforts to deweaponise the area or resolve disputes have been described as half-hearted at best.

The editorial criticised the federal and KP governments for their lack of focus, stating that politicking has overshadowed security concerns. "Statements are issued, promises are made, but the people of KP are left to fend for themselves," the editorial noted, pointing to the inability of security institutions to eliminate the militant threats plaguing the province.

The state's neglect of Kurram, the editorial warned, could have far-reaching consequences. Instability in Kurram could spill over into adjoining districts, and sectarian divisions could be exploited to deepen communal discord across Pakistan. To prevent further bloodshed, the editorial called for immediate action to identify and punish those responsible for Thursday's attack, as well as a robust plan to protect Kurram's residents and other vulnerable populations in KP.