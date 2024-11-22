Rajnath meets his Asia-Pacific counterparts, US secy of defence in Laos

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his South Korean, Australian and New Zealand counterparts on the sidelines of 11th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Lao PDR.

He also met US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin.

In his meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun, the Defence Minister emphasised that defence manufacturing ecosystems of the two nations had a great potential for growth in co-production and co-development.

He invited the Korean side to invest in India's defence corridors which has tremendous opportunities for Korean companies to set up manufacturing facilities in India.

India and Korea share a Special Strategic Partnership which has made significant progress in recent years and is bound to move to the next higher level, a release said.

The two sides agreed that bilateral defence cooperation is on a positive trajectory and the similarity of challenges and threats necessitated strong bilateral defence relations.

Both sides agreed to work together on the 'Road map for Defence Industry Corporation' signed in February 2020 through established mechanisms like Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD). The next edition of DPD is scheduled in December 2024.

Rajnath Singh congratulated Kim Yong Hyun on being appointed as the Defence Minister of Korea.

In his meeting with Minister for Defence Industry & Capability Delivery of Australia Pat Conroy, Rajnath Singh recalled that India-Australia partnership is grounded in shared interests, especially stability and security in the Indian Ocean region.

He expressed happiness over the significant milestones achieved in the defence engagements over the last few years. Rajnath Singh pointed out the untapped potential for Indian and defence industries to collaborate and cooperate in niche areas.

Implementing arrangement on air-to-air refuelling was exchanged between the two countries. This would strengthen inter-operability between the two Air Forces, a significant step forward in bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to take defence engagements to the next higher level by cooperating bilaterally as well as in regional context.

In his meeting with Defence Minister of New Zealand Judith Collins, Rajnath Singh said the bilateral relationship was anchored in shared democratic traditions, commonality of institutions of governance, rule of law, English language, love for cricket, mountaineering and hockey and also shared vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

He requested for early finalisation of Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) in order to further strengthen the defence cooperation between two countries, which is growing continuously through regular exchanges of visits of senior defence officials and naval ships. He also highlighted the capabilities of India's strong shipbuilding Industry and both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in this important area.

Rajnath Singh attended the 11th Asean Defence Ministers Meeting-Plus (ADMM Plus).

Singh on Wednesday also held bilaterals with Khaled Nordin, Minister of Defence, Malaysia and General Chansamone Chanyalath, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Lao PDR.

He also participated in an Indian Community event where he highlighted the progress India has made in various spheres in recent years. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on the sidelines of the 11th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM)-Plus in Vientiane, Lao PDR, on November 21, according to a release from the Ministry of Defence.

The two leaders praised the progress achieved in the India-US defence partnership, which is underpinned by enhanced operational coordination, information-sharing, and industrial innovation, the release noted.

"Both sides recognised the remarkable progress made under the US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, including ongoing collaboration to advance priority co-production arrangements for jet engines, munitions, and ground mobility systems," the release stated.

The Defence Minister highlighted his recent successful visit to the US in August 2024, during which two significant agreements were signed - the Security of Supplies Agreement (SOSA) and the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the deployment of Liaison Officers.

"Both sides welcomed ongoing efforts to deepen the military partnership and interoperability to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release added.

Referring to the QUAD Summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 21, Singh stressed the importance of working together on agreed initiatives, including the Maritime Initiative for Training in the Indo-Pacific (MAITRI), the first-ever Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission, and the launch of a Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network pilot project. These initiatives aim to support rapid and efficient civilian responses to natural disasters across the Indo-Pacific, the statement said.

"Both sides affirmed their commitment to fostering defence innovation collaboration between the two governments, businesses, and academic institutions, as facilitated by the India-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem. They agreed to provide more joint challenges, funding opportunities, and visibility to drive this collaboration further. Both sides also committed to sustaining the momentum achieved over the last two and a half years through growing convergence in strategic interests and enhanced defence cooperation," the release stated.

The Defence Minister expressed his gratitude to Secretary Austin for his lasting contribution to deepening and expanding the India-US defence partnership.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh described Secretary Austin as a "great friend to India" and commended his exemplary role in strengthening the defence partnership between the two nations. He also extended his best wishes for Austin's future endeavours.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, Lloyd Austin. He has been a great friend to India. His contribution towards strengthening the India-US defence partnership has been exemplary. I wish him the very best in all his future endeavours," Singh wrote on X.