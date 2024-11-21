Under China's glare, Pakistan launches Balochistan offensive to save CPEC

Amid increasing pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping to safeguard Beijing’s interests and following months of calls from China for improved security, Pakistan on Tuesday announced a "comprehensive military operation" against separatist groups, particularly the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. The region has witnessed a rise in deadly attacks, particularly targeting Chinese nationals and projects.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of political and military leaders on Tuesday, where he approved the operation, according to media reports citing his office. However, details about the operation’s nature — whether it will involve ground operations, air strikes, or cooperation with China or Iran — remain undisclosed, according to an Al Jazeera report.

ALSO READ: Militants unleash carnage in Pakistan, kill 19 troops in deadly attacks At the time of reporting, it also remained unclear when the military operation will start.

On the same day, China, which has faced repeated attacks on its citizens and assets in Pakistan, unveiled plans for joint counterterrorism exercises in the country. Responding to media queries about potential collaboration in Pakistan's operation, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian reportedly stated on Wednesday that Beijing "is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation" for mutual benefit, without offering further details.

ALSO READ: Two-front deterrence: India needs a strong stance against China, Pakistan Pakistan’s operation coincides with Iran’s ongoing military campaigns in its Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, targeting separatist fighters.

More From This Section

Pakistan’s stated objective in Balochistan

ALSO READ: Message for China in BLA's massive Balochistan attack? Here's what we know According to media reports citing the Pakistani government, the military operation will target groups like the BLA, which Islamabad accuses of “targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to undermine Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers”. However, the timeline for the operation remains unclear.

Escalating violence in Balochistan

The BLA, the largest separatist group in Balochistan, has long waged an insurgency, accusing Islamabad of exploiting the province’s rich gas and mineral resources while neglecting local residents.

ALSO READ: Days ahead of SCO summit, gunmen kill 20 in Pakistan's Balochistan On November 9, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Quetta’s crowded train station, which killed 26 people, including soldiers, police personnel, and civilians.

ALSO READ: 'Unacceptable for China': Beijing publicly slams Pakistan. Here's why In October, a suicide attack near Karachi’s airport targeted Chinese nationals, killing two and injuring ten. The incident further strained Pakistan’s relations with China, with Beijing publicly expressing dissatisfaction over the security provided for its citizens.

ALSO READ: 'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan Chinese President Xi has reportedly faced domestic criticism over his handling of the situation, with concerns voiced by Chinese workers in Pakistan — particularly those involved in the $62-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Pakistan’s response to Chinese pressure

ALSO READ: Once seen as saviour, China is costing Pak millions of dollars. Here's how China’s reported reluctance to invest in new projects under the CPEC has added to the pressure on Islamabad to address security concerns. During a visit to China in June, Prime Minister Sharif reportedly received a clear message from President Xi, who urged Pakistan to “create a safe, stable and predictable business environment” to “guarantee the safety of Chinese” people and projects in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Why an angry China is behind Pakistan's revamped counter-terror campaign Pakistan’s "reinvigorated and re-energised" national counter-terrorism campaign, dubbed 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam', was approved in June, reflecting the urgency of addressing these issues. During a Central Apex Committee meeting on the National Action Plan, Sharif reportedly stressed the importance of neutralising threats to foreign investments, particularly those linked to China.

At the time, Pakistani media reports suggested that despite the revamped campaign, both Islamabad and the Pakistan Army were wary of committing to a large-scale and costly military operation, fearing civilian displacement and further strain on the country's already stretched finances.

Broader implications for Pakistan’s security

Balochistan has long been a focal point of separatist violence, posing significant challenges to Pakistan’s internal stability and international relationships.

Balochistan, rich in resources yet Pakistan's largest and most impoverished province, shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

ALSO READ: No CPEC 2.0? China gives Pakistan cold shoulder on new major investments Armed groups in the province have frequently targeted foreign-funded energy projects, accusing external entities of exploiting the region without benefiting local communities.

Thousands of Chinese nationals work in Pakistan, many of them on CPEC-related infrastructure projects, which separatists have increasingly targeted.

As Pakistan launches this military offensive, its success will be crucial in restoring Beijing’s confidence in Islamabad’s ability to protect foreign investments and personnel, thereby securing the future of the CPEC project.