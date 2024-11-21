Under China's glare, Pakistan launches Balochistan offensive to save CPEC

Amid increasing pressure on Chinese President Xi Jinping to safeguard Beijing’s interests and following months of calls from China for improved security, Pakistan on Tuesday announced a "comprehensive military operation" against separatist groups, particularly the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. The region has witnessed a rise in deadly attacks, particularly targeting Chinese nationals and projects.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of political and military leaders on Tuesday, where he approved the operation, according to media reports citing his office. However, details about the operation’s nature — whether it will involve ground operations, air strikes, or cooperation with China or Iran — remain undisclosed, according to an Al Jazeera report.
At the time of reporting, it also remained unclear when the military operation will start.
On the same day, China, which has faced repeated attacks on its citizens and assets in Pakistan, unveiled plans for joint counterterrorism exercises in the country. Responding to media queries about potential collaboration in Pakistan's operation, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian reportedly stated on Wednesday that Beijing "is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation" for mutual benefit, without offering further details.
Pakistan’s operation coincides with Iran’s ongoing military campaigns in its Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, targeting separatist fighters.
Pakistan’s stated objective in Balochistan
According to media reports citing the Pakistani government, the military operation will target groups like the BLA, which Islamabad accuses of “targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to undermine Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers”. However, the timeline for the operation remains unclear.
Escalating violence in Balochistan
The BLA, the largest separatist group in Balochistan, has long waged an insurgency, accusing Islamabad of exploiting the province’s rich gas and mineral resources while neglecting local residents.
On November 9, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at Quetta’s crowded train station, which killed 26 people, including soldiers, police personnel, and civilians.
In October, a suicide attack near Karachi’s airport targeted Chinese nationals, killing two and injuring ten. The incident further strained Pakistan’s relations with China, with Beijing publicly expressing dissatisfaction over the security provided for its citizens.
Chinese President Xi has reportedly faced domestic criticism over his handling of the situation, with concerns voiced by Chinese workers in Pakistan — particularly those involved in the $62-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of Xi's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Pakistan’s response to Chinese pressure
China’s reported reluctance to invest in new projects under the CPEC has added to the pressure on Islamabad to address security concerns. During a visit to China in June, Prime Minister Sharif reportedly received a clear message from President Xi, who urged Pakistan to “create a safe, stable and predictable business environment” to “guarantee the safety of Chinese” people and projects in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s "reinvigorated and re-energised" national counter-terrorism campaign, dubbed 'Operation Azm-i-Istehkam', was approved in June, reflecting the urgency of addressing these issues. During a Central Apex Committee meeting on the National Action Plan, Sharif reportedly stressed the importance of neutralising threats to foreign investments, particularly those linked to China.
At the time, Pakistani media reports suggested that despite the revamped campaign, both Islamabad and the Pakistan Army were wary of committing to a large-scale and costly military operation, fearing civilian displacement and further strain on the country's already stretched finances.
Broader implications for Pakistan’s security
Balochistan has long been a focal point of separatist violence, posing significant challenges to Pakistan’s internal stability and international relationships.
Balochistan, rich in resources yet Pakistan's largest and most impoverished province, shares borders with Afghanistan and Iran.
Armed groups in the province have frequently targeted foreign-funded energy projects, accusing external entities of exploiting the region without benefiting local communities.
Thousands of Chinese nationals work in Pakistan, many of them on CPEC-related infrastructure projects, which separatists have increasingly targeted.
As Pakistan launches this military offensive, its success will be crucial in restoring Beijing’s confidence in Islamabad’s ability to protect foreign investments and personnel, thereby securing the future of the CPEC project.