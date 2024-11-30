Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Three Hindu temples vandalised by mob in Bangladesh's Chattogram

Three Hindu temples vandalised by mob in Bangladesh's Chattogram

A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag
Three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Dhaka
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2024 | 6:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three Hindu temples were vandalised by a slogan-shouting mob on Friday in Bangladesh's Chattogram which has witnessed protests and violence since a former ISKCON member was booked under sedition charges.

The attack took place around 2:30 pm in the port city's Harish Chandra Munsef Lane, where the Shantaneshwari Matri Temple, the nearby Shoni Temple, and the Shantaneshwari Kalibari Temple were targeted, news portal BDNews24.com reported.

"A group of several hundred slogan-shouting people threw brickbats at the temples, damaging the Shoni Temple and the gates of the other two temples," the news portal quoted temple authorities as saying.

Kotwali Police Station chief Abdul Karim confirmed the attack, saying that assailants attempted to damage the temples.

Police, however, said the damage to the temples was minimal after the confrontation between the two sides, with both groups throwing brickbats at each other, it added.

Tapan Das, a permanent member of the Shantineshwari Main Temple management committee, told bdnews24.com: A procession of hundreds arrived after the Juma prayers. They started shouting anti-Hindu and anti-ISKCON slogans.

More From This Section

Unfortunate: MEA on Rahul Gandhi's 'memory loss' remarks at Biden, Modi

India, UK navies to develop electric propulsion for next-gen warships

Eurasian Group identified over 600 terror financiers this year: EAG chief

Canada ended Student Direct Stream for students on Nov 8, Centre tells Parl

Oct's patrolling pact with China implemented with agreed timelines: Govt

We did not obstruct the attackers. When the situation worsened, we called the army, who arrived quickly and helped restore order. All the temple gates were closed before noon. The miscreants arrived unprovoked and carried out the attack," BDNews24.com said further quoting him.

Spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former member of International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) of Bangladesh, was arrested in connection with a sedition case on Monday and denied bail on Tuesday.

It triggered protests by Hindu community members in various locations in Bangladesh, including in the capital Dhaka and Chattogram.

On October 30, a sedition case was filed against 19 people, including Das, at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station, accusing them of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag in Chattogram's New Market area during a rally of the Hindu community.

On Tuesday, New Delhi expressed concern over the leader's arrest and denial of bail, and asked Bangladesh to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities.

The week's anti-Hindu incidents have led to a diplomatic row between the two South Asian neighbours.

India on Friday said the interim government in Bangladesh must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities as it expressed serious concern over the surge of extremist rhetoric and increasing incidents of violence against Hindus as well as attacks on temples.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told Parliament that India has taken serious note of incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh and that it is the primary responsibility of Dhaka to protect the life and liberty of all the citizens, including minorities.

On the other hand, Bangladesh on Friday expressed deep concern over the violent protest at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata and urged New Delhi to ensure the safety of all its diplomatic missions in India.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Interim govt in Bangladesh must protect all minorities, says MEA

Highlights: BCAS imposes fine of Rs 5 lakh on IndiGo over violations of aviation security protocols

Security agencies should focus on challenges along eastern border: Shah

B'desh claims its flag burnt during protest in WB, demands missions' safety

Bangladesh freezes bank accounts of 17 ISKCON members for 'sedition'

Topics :BangladeshIndia-BangladeshHindu temples

First Published: Nov 30 2024 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story