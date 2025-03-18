Tourism Ministry working to ease visa processes for foreign travellers

India’s Ministry of Tourism is working towards streamlining visa processes for foreign travellers, as the government aims to attract more overseas visitors, with a particular focus on Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) visitors and global conferences.

"We are working with the Ministry of Home Affairs to simplify the e-visa process," Tourism Ministry’s Director General Mugdha Sinha said at the Skift India Forum, while underscoring the critical role of inbound tourism in achieving India's aspiration of becoming a $13 trillion economy by 2047.

Recognising the need for smoother entry for international travellers, she said the government is prioritising the simplification of visa procedures, on top of the existing e-visa facilities available to citizens of 178 countries across 19 categories.

"Our Prime Minister believes in a one-page application form for most things, and that is what we are working towards," she added. Beyond leisure travel, India is strategically targeting the MICE sector, recognising its potential to attract high-spending, repeat visitors. "We are very much focused on the MICE business in the country," she said, highlighting India's extensive network of convention centres across metro, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities. Having showcased India's capacity to host large-scale international events with the G20 presidency, the country is now looking to further enhance its MICE capabilities by encouraging and incentivising Professional Conference Organisers (PCOs) and accrediting them to ensure quality and reliability. A dedicated portal will also be created to connect international clients with accredited PCOs, she added.

Secondly, India has applied for membership in the European Cities Alliance (ECA), which will provide access to global networks and data, crucial for attracting international conferences. Thirdly, efforts are underway to educate ministries, departments, and state governments about the MICE sector and its potential. This includes integrating MICE promotion into campaigns like "Make in India". Industry sessions on MICE are being organised at events like the Brand India Pharma & India Medical Devices Conference & Exhibition (India Pharma & India Medical Device 2024) in Jaipur, Rajasthan, to build awareness and traction. "We are seriously invested in getting this business model right for us," officials stated, noting upcoming international conferences in Mumbai, including the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) World Congress.