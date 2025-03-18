Ukraine open to peace talks but won't compromise on territory: Sybiha

Ukraine wants a just, comprehensive, long-lasting peace and is ready to negotiate a peace plan under the Trump administration but insists on 'no compromises at the cost of Ukrainian territorial integrity and sovereignty', the country's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said in Delhi on Tuesday. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue multilateral conference, Sybiha said Kiev has supported the US proposal for a ceasefire and is awaiting Russia's response. Later today, US President Donald Trump is set to discuss Washington DC's plan to end the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the talks will be tough, given the strict line currently taken by Kiev. "We have shared this position with our American friends and European allies: Nothing about Ukraine, without Ukraine. Nothing about Europe, without Europe. No restriction to our military capacities, and no third country has a right to block our will to participate in any union or alliance," he said.

The most potent barrier to peace at the moment, however, remains the question of whether and how a negotiated retreat of Russian forces can be ensured from Ukraine's land area. "We will never recognise any part of the territories occupied by Russians," Sybiha said, pointing out that currently, a fifth of the country remains in Russian hands.

With the invasion of Ukraine taking place over three years ago, both sides have endured heavy losses. Ukraine has lost 43,000 soldiers, with an additional 3.9 lakh wounded, the country admitted in December 2024. Many Ukrainian cities have been flattened.

Support for US position

Sybiha also recognised Trump's role in trying to end the conflict. "Our approach is that now is the time for strong diplomacy. We truly believe that, under the leadership of President Trump, we can achieve a just, long-lasting peace for Ukraine," he said. The comments come in the wake of a fraught meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump last month at the White House.

The encounter was intended to seal a rare-earth minerals agreement between the US and Ukraine as a way to pay back America for the funds it had provided to Ukraine and act as a security guarantee against further Russian aggression, since US investments and resources would be on the ground in Ukraine. However, it devolved into a heated exchange. During the meeting, Trump pressured Zelenskyy to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, warning that without such an agreement, the US might reconsider its support. Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of being "disrespectful" and criticised his approach during the discussions.

On Monday, Sybiha attempted to put the differences to rest. "We are not the obstacle to achieving peace. Let’s see what the response from the Russian side will be to settle the ceasefire," Sybiha said. He argued that Ukraine had agreed to a temporary ceasefire to shake off the perception of the war becoming another frozen conflict.

Ukraine is counting on international support, as the conflict is about the principle of territorial sovereignty as outlined in the United Nations Charter, as well as about restoring world order based on the rule of law, he stressed.