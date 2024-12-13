Trump's immigration crackdown: Nearly 18,000 Indians at risk of deportation

As US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office next month, his administration is already ramping up efforts to enforce stricter immigration policies. The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has drawn up a list of individuals slated for deportation, with nearly 18,000 undocumented Indians among the 1.45 million people facing removal from the United States.

According to data released by ICE in November 2024, 17,940 Indians are currently on the non-detained docket, a list that includes individuals with final orders of removal. This is part of Trump’s broader plan to tighten immigration enforcement and enhance border security.

Challenges for undocumented Indians

For many undocumented Indians, the path to legalising their status in the US has been long and arduous. Some have faced waiting periods of two to three years for case hearings, caught in bureaucratic limbo as they await clearance from ICE. Alarmingly, over the past three years, an average of 90,000 Indians were apprehended attempting to cross the US border illegally. Experts suggest that a significant number of these individuals come from states like Punjab, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, reported The Times of India.

Global deportation figures

The ICE data further reveals that the countries with the highest number of undocumented immigrants in the US are primarily located near the US border. Honduras leads the list with 261,000 undocumented individuals, followed by Guatemala with 253,000.

In Asia, China tops the chart with 37,908 undocumented immigrants, while India ranks 13th with 17,940 individuals facing deportation. The majority of the top 15 countries on the list are geographically closer to the US or share land or sea borders with it.

India classified as ‘uncooperative’

The document also highlights that India has been categorised as ‘uncooperative’ in the deportation process. This designation stems from delays in coordination between Indian authorities and ICE, complicating the deportation efforts. The US government has expressed concerns about India’s slow response in issuing travel documents and accepting deported nationals.

Currently, ICE has designated 15 countries, including India, as uncooperative in this regard. Other countries on the list include Bhutan, Cuba, Iran, Pakistan, Russia, and Venezuela. This lack of cooperation could lead to further diplomatic challenges and delays in the deportation process.

Trump’s strong stance on immigration

As he prepares to take office, US President-elect Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to strict immigration policies. Deportation of undocumented immigrants is a cornerstone of his border security agenda, and his administration plans to expedite the removal process for those with final orders of deportation. This includes the thousands of undocumented Indians now facing the possibility of being sent back to India.