Twelve tourists injured in terror attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir

At least 12 tourists were injured in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The attack took place at Baisaran, a meadow accessible only by foot or ponies, where a group of tourists had gone visiting this morning, they said.

According to an eyewitness, unidentified gunmen opened fire on the tourists from close range, resulting in injuries to several persons.

"My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack," a woman survivor told PTI over phone.

The woman did not identify herself but pleaded for help in evacuating the injured to the hospital.

Authorities pressed a chopper into service for the evacuation of the injured, the officials said, adding some of the wounded were brought down from the meadows by local people on their ponies.

A doctor at the Pahalgam hospital said 12 injured tourists were admitted there and the condition of all of them was stable.

A little earlier, security forces rushed to Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam tourist town after sounds of gunfire were heard, a senior police official said here.

The incident comes when Kashmir is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals after reeling under militancy for years.

Also, the 38-day Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to begin on July 3. Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country travel to the cave shrine from the twin routes -- the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.