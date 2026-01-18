Two busy weeks ahead for MEA as South Block readies hectic calendar

New Delhi is also set to host the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday. The two countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2022. Today, the UAE is India’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export destination, with India’s exports to the UAE crossing $36.63 billion in FY25. At the same time, India is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, with UAE exports to India valued at over $63.42 billion. The two signed the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) in February 2024. Defence and security ties between the two have deepened, and India’s army chief visited the UAE earlier this month. The two sides will discuss the situation in West Asia, especially Iran, and also India’s upcoming BRICS presidency in 2026.