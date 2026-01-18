India may play out as a growth story at World Economic Forum in Davos

The weeklong 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), starting January 19 in Davos, will have a strong desi flavour this year, with a large delegation of ministers, industrialists and chief executives, along with senior representatives of state governments, headed to the Swiss town.

WEF executives said the current geopolitical situation would make it a historic summit, reflecting a dual mood of optimism and anxiety amid crosscurrents in the global economy, rapid developments in artificial intelligence (AI), and a shifting political order. Against this backdrop, India is being viewed as a key growth driver.

Rajiv Memani, regional managing partner of EY Africa-India region and president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), told Business Standard that the message was clear: India is open for business, ready for partnership, and becoming an integral part of global value chains. Asked how the India story might play out in Davos this time, he said: “I see India at Davos 2026 as a reflection of the “India Everywhere” campaign initiated two decades ago by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in partnership with the CII — it has arrived with confidence and resilience at a time when global volatility and uncertainty is at its peak.”