India may play out as a growth story at World Economic Forum in Davos

He said technology and AI optimism would also be a core theme, but warned there was a risk of a bubble. Asked whether India was being seen as an investment destination, Islam said India was being viewed more as a growth driver.
Asked about India’s key theme at Davos, Neeraj Kanwar, vice-chairman and managing director at Apollo Tyres, said: “At the World Economic Forum, India’s narrative has shifted from potential to performance.” Kanwar, who is part of the Indian delegation, said the focus would be on scale, stability and India’s ability to attract long-term capital amid global fragmentation. “Expect emphasis on manufacturing, digital public infrastructure, and a pragmatic energy transition. The real outcome will be deeper investor confidence rather than headline announcements.”