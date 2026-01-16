Bharat Forge secures drone supply orders for armed forces worth ₹300 crore

Diversified group Bharat Forge on Friday said its aerospace division has secured contracts worth approximately ₹300 crore to supply drones.

These contracts for the Indian Army and Navy cover a range of indigenous unmanned systems, including Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms and loitering munitions, Bharat Forge Ltd. said.

The drone platforms -- Omega One, Omega Nine, Bayonet, and Cleaver -- are developed for India to meet urgent operational requirements across diverse terrains and mission profiles, it added.

The company said its unmanned (vehicle) portfolio is evolving rapidly, with advanced autonomy, artificial intelligence, and data-driven decision-making progressively integrated across platforms.

These enhancements boost mission endurance, precision, survivability, and adaptability in contested and dynamic operational environments, it said. "This dual achievement, securing EP-VI contracts and showcasing Omega One on Army Day, reaffirms BFL's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman and Joint Managing Director at Bharat Forge Ltd. The company said its UAV Omega One was displayed onboard an upgraded BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle during the Army Day Parade in Jaipur in January, marking a momentous highlight and validation of BharatForge's capabilities in front of India's defence leadership. These inductions underscore the company's focus on delivering indigenous solutions aligned with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it added.