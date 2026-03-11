Two Indians dead, one missing after attacks on vessels in Gulf region: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said two Indian nationals have died and one is missing after merchant vessels they were on came under attack, while some other Indians have been injured in the Gulf region amid conflict in West Asia.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the incidents involved Indian nationals working on merchant ships and that authorities are monitoring the situation.

He added that a few Indians injured in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are currently receiving treatment. According to the MEA, Indian missions are in contact with those affected. "There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack," Jaiswal said.