Two naxals, 1 DRG personnel killed during encounter in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have neutralised two Naxalites during an encounter in the forest area at the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, police said on Thursday.

During the encounter, one personnel of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard lost his life, police added.

The security forces have recovered weapons and ammunition while the encounter and search operations continue at the Bijapur-Dantewada border under the Gangaloor police station limit.

Last week, As many as 17 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisagarh's Bijapur district, a police officer said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav told reporters, "Today, 17 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur district. All the surrendered Naxalites were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation."

In February, a total of 18 Naxalites were arrested and explosives were recovered from them in an operation carried out by security forces in three different locations in the Bijapur district.According to the police, 10 Naxalites were arrested from the forests of Gunjeperti in the Usur police station area, along with explosives. Seven were arrested from the forests of Rajpenta in the Basaguda police station area, along with explosives.

Additionally, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bhairamgarh Police station led to the arrest of one Maoist with explosives.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai met with PM Narendra Modi and presented the master plan for Bastar's development, outlining the strategy to transform the Naxal-affected areas into hubs of infrastructure, industries, and tourism.

CM Sai informed the Prime Minister that naxalism in Chhattisgarh is in its final phase. With coordinated security forces' strategies and public participation, significant transformation has been achieved in affected regions.

The joint efforts of the police and central forces have brought development to several Naxal strongholds, strengthening public trust in government initiatives.

The state government is now focused on positioning Bastar as a new industrial and economic centre, creating employment opportunities and improving the living standards of tribal communities.