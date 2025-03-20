Tahawwur Rana urges US chief justice to stop his extradition to India

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana has filed a request with US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to stop his extradition to India. This comes after the US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan rejected his review petition earlier this month.

The application has been distributed to the Supreme Court judges for a conference scheduled for April 4, 2025, according to the details published on the US Supreme Court website. Rana has renewed his application, seeking a stay on his extradition to India.

"Petitioner Tahawwar Rana has renewed his Emergency Application for Stay Pending Litigation of Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus previously addressed to Justice Kagan and requests that the renewed application be directed to Chief Justice Roberts, according to the order published on the US Supreme Court's website," his appeal stated.

Earlier this month, Justice Elena Kagan denied Rana's application, requesting a stay on his extradition to India. In his application, Rana argued that he would not survive long enough to be tried in India due to various reasons.

Rana, through an appeal, stated, "If a stay is not entered, there will be no review at all, and the US courts will lose jurisdiction, and the petitioner will soon be dead." The accused in the 26/11 terror attacks claimed that if extradited to India, the likelihood is very high that he will be subjected to torture as he is a Muslim of Pakistani origin.

He stated that because of his Muslim religion, his Pakistani origin, his status as a former member of the Pakistani Army, the relation of the putative charges to the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and his chronic health conditions, he is even more likely to be tortured than otherwise would be the case, and that torture is very likely to kill him in short order.

In addition to these concerns, Rana highlighted his deteriorating health. He suffers from a 3.5 cm abdominal aortic aneurysm at immediate risk of rupture, Parkinson's disease with cognitive decline, and a mass suggestive of bladder cancer. He asserts that he cannot be sent into a "hornet's nest", where he will be targeted due to national, religious, and cultural animosity.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump announced the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India and said he would face justice. He made the announcement during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their bilateral meeting.

Tahawwur Rana is a known associate of Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the November 26 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

A Pakistani-origin businessman, physician, and immigration entrepreneur, Rana has alleged connections with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Rana's alleged role in facilitating the attacks has remained a point of contention between India and the United States for years.