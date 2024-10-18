Uber partners with IAF to offer mobility solutions for official travel

A leading cab aggregator has joined hands with the IAF to offer mobility solutions for official travel and commute of air force personnel and their families, according to an official statement issued on Thursday. An MoU was signed between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uber to that effect, a senior official said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This partnership aims to provide reliable, convenient, and safe transportation services for IAF personnel, veterans and families," the statement said. Through the collaboration, the IAF will leverage Uber for Business, a platform that enables organisations to customise Uber's extensive scale and comprehensive travel benefits, ensuring a seamless commuting experience, it said.

The company will also facilitate effective change management for official travel and daily commutes, while offering enterprise benefits tailored to the unique needs of the IAF, it said.

"The collaboration with Uber represents an important step in the journey towards enhanced mobility solutions for Air Force personnel and families," the IAF was quoted in the statement.

The MoU signing ceremony took place on the presence of senior officials of the IAF and Uber.

"We are proud to partner with the Indian Air Force to enhance mobility solutions... This partnership marks a significant step towards digitalisation by adopting shared mobility solutions. Through this MoU, we aim to support the Indian Air Force's broader vision of leveraging technology for a transformative progress," Uber said in the statement.