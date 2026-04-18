Ukraine's top official meets Jaishankar, Doval on peace prospects

Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umerov on Friday held separate, high-stakes meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the prospects of "achieving lasting peace" in the conflict-hit nation.

Umerov, considered close to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is on a visit to India.

In his talks with Doval, the Ukrainian official provided a detailed brief on the current situation on the "frontline".

In the meetings, the Indian side reaffirmed its principled position on the need for finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Discussed our bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict," Jaishankar said on social media.

Umerov said he and the external affairs minister "discussed the current situation on the front line, the progress of negotiations, and the prospects for achieving a just, lasting, and sustainable peace for Ukraine." He said the two sides also deliberated on the development of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of the agreements outlined in a joint statement following talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kyiv in August 2024. "I am grateful for the open and substantive dialogue. We look forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation," Umerov said on X. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared some details about the top Ukrainian security official's meeting with NSA Doval.