Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy demonstrates tactical response at Sea Vigil-24 in Kolkata

Indian Navy demonstrates tactical response at Sea Vigil-24 in Kolkata

According to an official release, the exercise, conducted with precision by security forces, highlighted inter-agency collaboration and rapid operational readiness in countering evolving threats

Security forces in Sea Vigil at Victoria Memorial
Security forces in Sea Vigil at Victoria Memorial | Image: ANI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy successfully steered a tactical phase of Sea Vigil-24 at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, showcasing a robust security response to a simulated VVIP hostage situation.

According to an official release, the exercise, conducted with precision by security forces, highlighted inter-agency collaboration and rapid operational readiness in countering evolving security threats.

The scenario, orchestrated by non-state actors, began with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) acting as the first responders.

Their swift action contained the initial threat and initiated tactical operations. Reinforcement units from neighbouring CISF contingents strengthened perimeter security and ensured effective crowd management.

The Indian Army played a pivotal role by deploying sniper teams at key vantage points to provide precision overwatch and neutralize high-risk targets.

Their expertise proved crucial in maintaining control over the high-stakes scenario.

More From This Section

India always advocated, practiced dialogue for resolving issues: Rajnath

COAS Gen Dwivedi discusses importance of digitised and automated systems

PM Modi meets Grenada PM Dickon Mitchell; discusses cooperation, ties

PM Modi meets Antigua and Barbuda PM Browne at India-CARICOM summit

PM Modi set to address special session of Guyanese Parliament today

The management of Victoria Memorial further facilitated the operation by granting real-time access to site layouts, security systems, and logistical support, enabling security forces to plan and execute manoeuvres with minimal risk to public safety and heritage property.

The seamless coordination between the Indian Navy, CISF, Indian Army, and Victoria Memorial management resulted in the successful neutralization of the simulated threat.

The VVIP and hostages were safely rescued, and normalcy was restored promptly.

Sea Vigil-24 exemplifies the importance of inter-agency cooperation, site-specific preparedness, and rapid response in reinforcing national security mechanisms.

This high-level exercise underscores India's commitment to staying prepared for emerging security challenges and safeguarding its people and heritage.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar case: Bengal Guv asks for report over Kolkata CP's involvement claim

Vizag man calls Kolkata 'India's dirtiest city', triggers online debate

'I was framed': RG Kar case accused frantically shouts from jeep. WATCH

Central referral system activated in five medical colleges in Kolkata

HM Amit Shah arrives Kolkata to launch BJP's membership drive in state

Topics :Indian NavyKolkataIndian ArmyCRPF

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story