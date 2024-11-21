COAS Gen Dwivedi discusses importance of digitised and automated systems

Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, discussed the importance of a digitised, networked and automated systems in his address to the Indian Air Force (IAF) Commanders' Conference on November 18.

Gen Dwivedi highlighted the recent developmental projects and initiatives to bolster own preparedness and also emphasised on the key focus areas of the Indian Army and provided the audience an overview of the current security situation along the borders.

In his talk titled 'Pursuits towards shaping a Future-Ready Army," the COAS outlined his vision for a future-ready force and focused on the essential pillars of transformation, which included force restructuring, modernization and technology infusion," the Indian Army wrote in a post on X.

Dwivedi also discussed the importance of effective human resource management, highlighting the need for jointness and integration among all branches of the armed forces.

Significance of joint training towards enhancing integration and cooperation while paving the way for a future ready force aligned with vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047 was also highlighted by Dwivedi while bringing out the recent increase in the frequency of the joint exercise among the three services.

Earlier, on November 21, the Indian Army successfully concluded the Multilateral Annual Joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise, 'Sanyukt Vimochan 2024' held on 18th and 19th November in Ahmedabad and Porbandar, Gujarat. Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, attended this significant event, which showcased India's disaster response readiness.

"The exercise brought together all agencies involved with disaster relief efforts, signifying the necessity of a whole-government approach. Notably, there were 15 international participants from nine friendly foreign countries. In his closing remarks, COAS brought out that Exercise Sanyukt Vimochan 2024 had successfully showcased the practical execution of rescue and relief plans through an integrated, multi-agency, multilateral disaster response while showcasing indigenous HADR equipment promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat," ADG PI-Indian Army posted on X.