US committed to 'productive, balanced' trade ties with India: Embassy

The United States (US) is committed to advancing a ‘productive and balanced’ trade relationship with India, the US embassy spokesperson said a week ahead of its plan to apply reciprocal levies on countries.

As part of ongoing bilateral trade discussions, Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch, along with a team of US government officials, will be on a five-day visit to India, start March 25 for meetings with the Indian side.

It is learnt that the discussions will hammer out the details of the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), with the aim to finalize the contours of the deal. Lynch is also the chief negotiator for the BTA. The aim is to finalise the first tranche of the agreement by the fall of 2025. During the visit, meetings with commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and external affairs secretary Vikram Misri are also expected.

“We value our ongoing engagement with the government of India on trade and investment matters and look forward to continuing these discussions in a constructive, equitable, and forward-looking manner,” the embassy spokesperson said on Monday.

The visit is taking place weeks after commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal’s meeting with top officials in the US administration, including USTR Jamieson Greer and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in Washington during March 4-6.

As of now, India has shared a ‘non-paper’ with the US to convey New Delhi’s point of view and informal proposals regarding the talks–with the larger idea to ‘test the waters before negotiations are launched officially.

In line with the ‘America First’policy, Washington plans to implement reciprocal tariffs from April 2 on its trade partners and other nations to match the tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports from the US. The finer details regarding the implementation of the reciprocal tariff is still being worked out by the USTR team.

Also Read

While India has been worried about the reciprocal tariffs but has not prepared a special strategy to tackle it, mainly because the nature of the reciprocal tariff is not known. “We don’t know whether it will be levied on a country or product-specific basis. That's why we are focusing on BTA negotiations as the trade agreement will address issues related to tariff and market access,” a senior government official said.

On Friday, Trump said that there will be ‘flexibility’ on the reciprocal tariff plan. “People are coming to me and talking about tariffs, and a lot of people are asking me if they could have exceptions. And once you do that for one, you have to do that for all,” he said. “… sometimes it’s flexibility. So there will be flexibility but basically it is reciprocal,” he said.