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US Postal Service unveils Diwali postage stamp for October release

The Diwali stamp features an intricate rangoli pattern created by Sangita Bhutada, a Houston-based artist and photographed by Binay Dixit

Diwali
Representative Image | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:29 AM IST
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The US Postal Service has unveiled a postage stamp commemorating the festival of Diwali among others which will be released later this year.

The Diwali stamp features an intricate rangoli pattern created by Sangita Bhutada, a Houston-based artist and photographed by Binay Dixit.

The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals and believed to bring good luck.

According to the USPS, Bhutada is a native of India and a longtime resident of the Houston area who has practiced the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 30 years.

The stamp was designed by Jennifer Arnold, and William J. Gicker was the art director. The Diwali stamp will be released in October, the USPS said.

"Among the most important holidays on the Hindu calendar, the annual autumn festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Diwali is usually observed over five days; in 2026, the main day of the festival will be November 8," the USPS said.

The USPS also announced plans to issue postage stamps featuring the US Coast Guard, Christmas Cookies, Hanukkah the Jewish festival of lights, Kwanzaa a celebration of African-American culture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :United StatesUnited States governmentDiwalistamps and coins

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:29 AM IST

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