US Postal Service unveils Diwali postage stamp for October release

The US Postal Service has unveiled a postage stamp commemorating the festival of Diwali among others which will be released later this year.

The Diwali stamp features an intricate rangoli pattern created by Sangita Bhutada, a Houston-based artist and photographed by Binay Dixit.

The USPS described rangoli as a vibrant floor pattern traditionally made from materials such as coloured rice powder, chalk and flower petals and believed to bring good luck.

According to the USPS, Bhutada is a native of India and a longtime resident of the Houston area who has practiced the ancient folk art of rangoli for nearly 30 years.