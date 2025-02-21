Trump's voter turnout claim false: $21 mn funded to Bangladesh, not India

The Trump administration’s decision to revoke funding under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has stirred political controversy in India, after President Trump claimed that $21 million was allocated for “voter turnout in India” . However, an investigation by The Indian Express has debunked this claim, revealing that India did not receive any funds for elections. Official records show that the funding was actually designated for Bangladesh, not India.

The funding, sanctioned in 2022, was originally allocated to support youth civic engagement initiatives in Bangladesh ahead of the January 2024 elections. By the time the cancellation was announced, $13.4 million had already been utilised.

READ: Who is Veena Reddy? Ex-USAID India director faces heat over $21 mn funding USAID’s official records confirm that no projects funded by the Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening (CEPPS) have been implemented in India since 2008.

Nagorik programme in Bangladesh

The $21 million grant was allocated to Bangladesh, where it supported a programme called Amar Vote Amar (My Vote is Mine). The programme was later renamed the Nagorik (Citizen) Programme.

Between July 2022 and October 2024, this $21 million was distributed to three key organisations:

International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)

International Republican Institute (IRI)

National Democratic Institute (NDI)

These US-based organisations carried out initiatives aimed at promoting democratic participation among youth in Bangladesh, organising over 500 events and projects at universities across the country.

In December 2024, USAID advisor Lubain Masum confirmed the funding in a LinkedIn post, while academic Aynul Islam from the University of Dhaka praised USAID and IFES for their role in encouraging youth involvement in civic and democratic matters.

However, reports from NDI and IRI highlighted concerns regarding the fairness of elections in Bangladesh, including government bias.

Trump’s $21 million voter turnout fund claim

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) , led by Elon Musk, announced the cancellation of this $21 million allocation on February 16, along with other international funding initiatives. This decision was part of a broader effort to scrutinise and reduce US taxpayer expenditures abroad. In a post on X, DOGE listed several cancelled projects, including the voter turnout initiative in India.

DOGE asserted that USAID planned to give CEPPS $486 million, which included:

$22 million for political process programs in Moldova.

$21 million for a ‘voter turnout in India’ project

US President Donald Trump, speaking in Miami, further expressed his disapproval, stating, “Why do we need to spend $21 million for voter turnout in India? Wow, $21 million! I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected.”

The statement led to a flurry of confusion as Indian officials and the public struggled to connect the US funding to the general elections in India which took place in the first half of 2024.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an investigation into the matter, alleging potential external interference in India’s electoral process. In response, the Congress party called for transparency and a thorough investigation.

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi clarified that while the Election Commission of India had signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) in 2012 for training purposes, there was no financial component involved.

Fact checking Donald Trump

When President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, he wasted no time in pushing new agendas. As in his previous term, his speeches and interviews have been marked by falsehoods and misleading claims.

Fact-checkers, as they did throughout his earlier presidency, were forced to jump into action after nearly every public appearance, verifying claims and pointing out discrepancies.

According to a November report by The Washington Post, no one has been fact-checked more than Trump, who consistently earned the ‘Four Pinocchios’ — the mark of a habitual liar. The Fact Checker, according to The Post, alone documented over 30,000 false or misleading claims throughout his first term, underlining the ongoing challenge of separating fact from fiction in his public statements.

This recent incident emphasises the importance of being cautious when interpreting political statements made by the US President. It’s crucial to verify the accuracy of the information before reacting or spreading it, as false or misleading claims can easily cause unnecessary panic and confusion.