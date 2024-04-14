Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US will not take part in Israeli counter strike on Iran: Biden to Netanyahu

US will not take part in Israeli counter strike on Iran: Biden to Netanyahu

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israel attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1

In February, the US added eight companies to the entity list, quietly taking Biden past Trump’s record, with six more added this week. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg
Reuters
Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the United States would not participate in any Israeli counter-offensive against Iran, a White House official said on Sunday.
 
Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel on Saturday night in response to a suspected Israel attack on Iran's Syria consulate on April 1.
 

In a statement issued late on Saturday following the attacks, Biden said he told Netanyahu that Israel had "demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks."

Biden did not say in the statement if he and Netanyahu discussed a possible Israeli response or potential U.S.
involvement.
 
John Kirby, the White House's top national security spokesperson, told ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday that the United States will continue to help Israel defend itself, but does not want war with Iran.
 
Asked if the United States would support retaliation from Israel in Iran, Kirby said that "our commitment is ironclad" to defending Israel and to "helping Israel defend itself." "And as the president has said many times, we don't seek a wider war in the region. We don't seek a war with Iran. And I think I will leave it at that," Kirby added.
 
"We don't seek escalated tensions in the region. We don't seek a wider conflict," Kirby said.


Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuJoe Biden

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

