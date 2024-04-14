24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Canada's Vancouver

A 24-year-old Indian man who went to Canada in 2022 to pursue higher education was shot dead in his car in Vancouver city, police said on Sunday.

The Vancouver Police Department in a press release said officers were called to the scene around 11 pm on April 12 after residents heard the sound of gunshots.

Chirag Antil was found deceased inside a vehicle in the area, police said. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, it said.

The incident happened within a block of the route for Saturday's Vaisakhi parade and festival, police said.

The body was found in a vehicle in the area around 11 pm Friday, according to police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin, CBC News reported. Visintin did not say if the killing was connected to gang activity.

Chirag Antil's family has set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe with a goal of Canadian dollars 40,000 to repatriate his body to India.

Hi, my name is Anurag Dahiya, and I'm seeking help or donations for my younger brother, the fundraiser says.

Chirag Antil, an international student from Haryana, India, who arrived in Vancouver in 2022 for his studies, tragically lost his life due to a recent murder in the city, it said.



The family has sought help from the Indian government to bring his body.

His father is a retired Haryana government employee. Chirag's brother Romit Antil said after eating food he got into his car to go somewhere when he was shot dead.

He said that Chirag had completed his MBA recently and was on a work visa.

"I spoke to him hours before the murder. He was happy... He had no enmity with anyone. We want justice, we want to know why he was shot dead," an inconsolable Romit said.

He said they received a phone call from Canadian police that Chirag has been shot dead.

"We also received an email from Canadian police. They said they were investigating and do not have information as yet on who murdered him," said Romit.

"We spoke to Chirag's friend in Canada. He said they are not being told anything by the police yet," he said.

Chirag was currently working in a manpower security agency, he said.

Another relative of the deceased said Chirag had gone to Canada in 2022.

"We are shocked. We want the body to be brought home as soon as possible. Our embassy there and the Government of India should help us to bring the body back," he said.

