Vaishnaw announces Rs 35 crore for upgrading RPF zonal training centres

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday announced a grant of Rs 35 crore for upgrading and modernising zonal training centres of the Railway Protection Force, the Railway Ministry said. Special focus will be on facilities for women personnel at the training centres, said Railway Minister Vaishnaw at the 40th Raising Day Parade of the RPF in Nasik. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An additional grant of Rs 5.5 crore was sanctioned for the zonal training centre for the RPF dog squad in Tamil Nadu, aimed at strengthening the specialised training infrastructure, the ministry said in a statement.

During the event, the Union minister felicitated 33 RPF personnel who were awarded the prestigious police medals for meritorious service and Jeevan Raksha medals for their courageous efforts in saving passengers' lives during 2023 and 2024," it said.

The awards reflect the exemplary service of the RPF in safeguarding the nation's railway network and are set to inspire other members of the force to continue their dedicated efforts with renewed vigour, the statement said.

Lauding the RPF for its proactive adoption of modern technology in enhancing security measures, Vaishnaw assured that the RPF would be equipped with advanced protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and improved helmets, to ensure the safety and efficiency of its personnel.

Vaishnaw further said that Indian Railways aims to provide good, comfortable, fast and affordable travel through new age trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat along with modern facilities like Kavach for safer travel experience for all the people of the country.

About 12,500 general-class coaches are being manufactured presently for the convenience of the people, the minister said.

RPF Director General Manoj Yadava, Central Railway General Manager Dharam Veer Meena, Divisional Railway Manager, Bhusaval division and other senior officers from the headquarters and Central Railway division were present at the event.