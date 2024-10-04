Hezbollah communications commander Sakafi dies in Israeli strike in Beirut

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Representative image. Photographer: Chris McGrath/Getty Images
ANI Middle East
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
A precision strike by Israel in the Lebanese capital Beirut resulted in the death of Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's communications unit.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote on Friday, "Mohammad Rashid Sakafi, the Commander of Hezbollah's Communications Unit, during a precise, intelligence-based strike in Beirut yesterday."

According to the Israeli Defence Force (IDF), Sakafi was allegedly affiliated with Hezbollah and played a key role in enhancing the organisation's communication infrastructure across its units. "Sakafi was a senior Hezbollah terrorist, who was responsible for the communications unit since 2000. Sakafi invested significant efforts to develop communication capabilities between all of Hezbollah's units," the IDF said.

The IDF has also conducted raids in southern Lebanon, which led to the discovery and seizure of weapons, including rocket launcher munitions, anti-tank missiles, and rockets.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "24hr Operational Recap in Southern Lebanon: During precise intelligence-based raids, IDF troops discovered rocket launcher munitions, anti-tank missiles and rockets inside a residential home."

It added, "Additionally, dozens of weapons--aimed at Israeli territory--were left behind in buildings and civilian homes, including anti-tank missiles, firearms, observation posts and an explosive device buried by the enemy in the area."

Earlier, Israel, in the early hours of Thursday, bombed central Beirut, killing at least six people and injuring eight others, Lebanon officials had stated.

IDF had said in a statement that soldiers backed by aircraft had "eliminated terrorists and dismantled terrorist infrastructure through precision-guided munitions and close-range engagements" in several southern Lebanese areas.

A multi-story block in the Bachoura locality of Beirut housed a Hezbollah-affiliated health centre, which Israel's military said was hit in a "precision" attack.


First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

