Vikram Misri takes charge as foreign secy: all you need to know about him

Career diplomat Vikram Misri took charge as the country’s new Foreign Secretary on Monday. Previously serving as the Deputy National Security Adviser (NSA), Misri has taken over the mantle from Vinay Kwatra.

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said, "Shri Vikram Misri assumed charge as Foreign Secretary today. #TeamMEA extends a warm welcome to Foreign Secretary Misri and wishes him a successful tenure ahead."



Earlier, on 28 June, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Misri’s appointment as the new Foreign Secretary. His appointment took many by surprise as it curtailed Misri’s tenure as Deputy NSA midway. Besides, the Indian government usually appoints a seasoned diplomat as Foreign Secretary who has risen through the MEA ranks. However, Misri has had a specialised focus on security issues, making him a rather unconventional choice.

Who is Vikram Misri?



Born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in 1964, Misri is a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer. He holds an undergraduate degree in History from Hindu College, University of Delhi, and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

In a career spanning over three decades, Misri has served as the Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers – Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi. Significantly, he was the Deputy Secretary for the Pakistan Desk in the MEA between April 1998 and August 2000 – during the Kargil War. His last posting as an ambassador was in Beijing between January 2019 and December 2021, a tenure that witnessed the Galwan clashes between the Indian and Chinese armies in 2020.

Experience shaped the appointment

According to reports, his extensive experience in China and national security may have prompted the government to select him for the Foreign Secretary role. This is particularly important at a time when national security considerations have become a crucial part of India’s foreign policy decisions. Additionally, Misri has served as an ambassador in Spain and Myanmar and held positions in several diplomatic missions across North America and Africa.

Known as a keen strategist, Misri worked closely with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his previous stint as deputy NSA. Experts suggest that his appointment as Foreign Secretary will align the country’s security landscape with its foreign policy. While the tenure of a Foreign Secretary is two years, it can be extended if the government wishes.