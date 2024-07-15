Taiwan reports increase in Chinese military activity near its borders

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Monday issued a statement detailing heightened military activity near its borders, involving multiple aircraft and naval vessels from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

According to the ministry, as of 6 am local time (UTC+8), a total of 10 Chinese aircraft and 6 Chinese vessels were detected operating in proximity to Taiwan. Of these aircraft, 8 reportedly crossed the median line into Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

In response to these developments, Taiwan's Armed Forces, represented by the Republic of China Armed Forces (ROCArmedForces), closely monitored the situation and took necessary responsive measures.

This incident marks a significant escalation in tensions between Taiwan and China, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region. The Taiwan Strait has been a focal point of military maneuvering and strategic posturing, with both sides asserting their respective territorial claims and national security interests.

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), remains a key geopolitical flashpoint in East Asia, with its sovereignty fiercely contested by Beijing despite its self-governing status.

So far in July, Taiwan has detected Chinese over 300 military aircraft and around 100 naval ships. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to a Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force."

Taiwan has been governed independently of China since 1949. However, Beijing considers the island as part of its territory and insists on its eventual reunification, by force if necessary.