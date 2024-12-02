Vladimir Putin to visit India in 2025 following PM Modi's formal invitation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been officially invited to visit India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the details of the trip expected to be confirmed in early 2025, the Kremlin announced on Monday. This marks Putin’s first trip to India since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022, reflecting the strengthening ties between the two nations despite global geopolitical shifts.

The proposed visit could be part of an established framework between Russia and India, which includes reciprocal annual visits by their leaders. Putin’s India trip is set to be a milestone in the continued collaboration between the two countries, which share a long-standing strategic partnership.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, during a press briefing, expressed optimism about the visit: “Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn. We received Modi’s invitation and we will certainly consider it positively. We will figure out the tentative dates early next year.”

This announcement comes on the heels of US President Joe Biden’s election and signals a pivotal moment in the India-Russia relationship as both countries continue to forge deeper diplomatic and economic links. Prime Minister Modi’s invitation follows a series of high-level interactions between the two leaders, with regular telephone conversations and face-to-face meetings, particularly at international forums.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had also hinted at Putin’s visit earlier, during a video address at an event organised by the Russian state-run Sputnik news agency in New Delhi. He reaffirmed the positive outlook on the visit, stating, “We welcomed Prime Minister Modi twice this year and we hope that soon we will figure out the dates of the visit of President Putin to India.”

The bilateral relationship between India and Russia continues to grow stronger despite the complexities of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In July, PM Modi attended the 22nd Russia-India Summit in Moscow, which marked another high point in India-Russia relations. Following the summit, PM Modi once again invited President Putin to visit India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in 2025.

India’s role in promoting peace

India has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In his meeting with Putin during the July summit, PM Modi expressed India’s readiness to contribute to diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing crisis.

“We are in constant touch on the issue of conflict between Russia and Ukraine… As I said earlier, we believe that problems should be resolved in a peaceful manner,” said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised this point during his visit to Kyiv in August, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, urging him to engage in direct talks with President Putin to seek a peaceful resolution to the war.

Strengthening bilateral cooperation

In addition to diplomatic discussions, Russia and India have continued to enhance their economic and business cooperation. Last month, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited India for discussions on expanding bilateral trade and addressing global challenges. Manturov’s two-day visit included participation in the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai, which focused on fostering economic ties between the two countries.

Manturov also met with Indian leadership in New Delhi and attended the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, further strengthening the collaborative relationship between the two nations.

[With agency inputs]