Pakistan violence: 68 troops killed in November; over 1,000 deaths in 2024

At least 245 people, including 68 security personnel, were killed in a string of terrorist attacks and clashes across Pakistan in November, Anadolu Agency, Türkiye's state-run news agency, reported on Sunday. While November was reportedly the second deadliest month this year for total casualties, it marked the deadliest month for security personnel casualties.

The fatalities in November included 127 militants and 50 civilians, the report said, citing data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

In terms of total casualties, November was the second deadliest month after August, when 254 people reportedly lost their lives, including 92 civilians, 108 militants, and 54 Pakistani security forces personnel.

ALSO READ: 1,000 detained, 10 dead: What's behind Pakistan's latest political chaos? However, in terms of casualties among security personnel, it proved to be the deadliest month this year with 68 deaths, compared to October, when 62 Pakistani security personnel were killed.

Some 257 people, including 104 security personnel and 119 civilians, were also injured in clashes and bombings in November across Pakistan, which has seen a surge in terrorist attacks in recent years.

More From This Section

Out of the total fatalities, 131 deaths occurred in militant attacks, including 54 security forces personnel, 50 civilians, and 27 militants, according to the report.

ALSO READ: 'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan The data also revealed a rise in militant activities, with 71 attacks recorded in November compared to 68 in October, added the report.

ALSO READ: Violence rages in Pakistan's Kurram; 107 dead in a week despite ceasefire Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province remained the most affected region, reportedly experiencing 50 militant attacks that resulted in 71 deaths and 85 injuries. Additionally, the province's Kurram tribal district witnessed one of the worst tribal clashes in recent history, with over 120 deaths.

ALSO READ: Under China's glare, Pakistan launches Balochistan offensive to save CPEC Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan, recorded 20 militant attacks, resulting in 60 deaths, including 26 security forces personnel, 25 civilians, and nine militants, added the report.

The report also highlighted that militant fatalities in November, at 127, were the highest in a single month since February 2017, when 148 militants were killed.

However, Pakistani security forces also suffered significant losses, with 68 personnel killed — the highest monthly toll since January 2023, when 114 security forces personnel lost their lives.

The data cited by the report also showed that deaths from militant attacks in Pakistan have exceeded 1,000 (1,082) in the first 11 months of 2024. The year has seen a total of 856 militant attacks, compared to 645 recorded in 2023, underscoring the escalating security challenges faced by the country.