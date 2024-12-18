Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

VP Dhankhar meets Armenian delegation, discusses strengthening ties, trade

They also discussed the importance of parliamentary exchanges in further consolidating India-Armenia relations

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Armenian delegation
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Armenian delegation | Image: X
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:03 AM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Armenian National Assembly President Alen Simonyan held talks in New Delhi on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening bilateral trade, improving connectivity, and deepening the partnership between the two nations.

They also discussed the importance of parliamentary exchanges in further consolidating India-Armenia relations.

In a post on X, the Vice President shared, "HE Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, called on Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Parliament House today. Discussions centered around the longstanding ties between the two democracies, deeply rooted in history, and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and connectivity. The leaders also highlighted the role of parliamentary exchanges in further consolidating India-Armenia relations."

Earlier on Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu also met with the Armenian delegation. During the meeting, she underlined the importance of regular parliamentary dialogue in deepening bilateral cooperation.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a post on X, stated, "A parliamentary delegation from the Republic of Armenia, led by HE Alen Simonyan, President of the National Assembly of Armenia, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

"The President said that regular parliamentary dialogue plays an important role in enhancing understanding of each other's systems of governance and laws, and further deepening bilateral partnership," it added.

India and Armenia have seen increased interactions at higher levels in recent times.

India and Armenia have witnessed an increase in high-level interactions in recent times. Last week, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Vahagn Afyan, Armenia's Ambassador to India, in New Delhi, where they discussed deepening India-Armenia cooperation. On December 12, the 2nd India-Iran-Armenia Trilateral Consultations took place in New Delhi, focusing on connectivity, multilateral engagement, and regional developments. The discussions emphasized enhancing trade, tourism, cultural exchanges, and strengthening people-to-people ties, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs in a post on X.

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

