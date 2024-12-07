Why Foreign Secretary Misri's Bangladesh visit is vital amid strained ties

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Bangladesh on December 9, marking the first high-level diplomatic engagement between the two nations since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office on August 8.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the visit during a press briefing on Friday, describing it as a structured diplomatic exchange.

"The foreign secretary will meet his counterpart and participate in several meetings. These consultations are an important part of our engagement with Bangladesh, and we look forward to the discussions," Jaiswal said.

This visit comes at a time of heightened tensions in bilateral relations, particularly concerning the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh following the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Demonstrators, protesting against attacks on Hindus, allegedly breached the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala. This incident occurred after a bus traveling from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka was reportedly attacked in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district.

Misri’s visit is also taking place amid significant unrest in Bangladesh, including the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former spokesperson for the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon), who was detained in Dhaka on sedition charges for allegedly insulting the Bangladeshi national flag. His arrest has sparked outrage, resulting in violent clashes with security forces, which reportedly led to the death of a lawyer. Das remains in jail, having been denied bail, adding to the tension between India and Bangladesh.

The visit also coincides with an increase in attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh since the Yunus government took office, raising further concerns in India regarding the safety of the Hindu minority. In response to growing tensions, Bangladesh recalled the heads of its missions in Agartala and Kolkata to Dhaka on an urgent basis.

The acting Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Shikdar Md Ashrafur Rahman, and the Assistant High Commissioner in Tripura, Arifur Rahman, were asked to return to Dhaka last week.

Bangladesh warms up to Pakistan

The visit comes as Bangladesh's interim government seeks to strengthen its ties with Pakistan, a development that may have security implications for India. The Yunus-led government has relaxed visa rules for Pakistani citizens, eliminating the need for security clearance.

Since 2019, Pakistani nationals required a "no objection" certificate to obtain a Bangladeshi visa, but the easing of these rules is seen as a move toward improved Pakistan-Bangladesh relations. This shift follows a recent agreement to allow direct cargo movement between Karachi and Chittagong, further signalling growing cooperation.

Bangladesh’s decision to enhance ties with Pakistan has raised concerns in India, particularly given the security implications for its eastern and northeastern borders.

Bangladesh-Adani power row

In another significant development, Bangladesh has hired an international law firm to assist in reviewing major power generation contracts, including one with the Adani Group. This comes after US prosecutors indicted certain individuals of the group for allegedly offering bribes to Indian government officials. Bangladesh's review could lead to renegotiation or even cancellation of key contracts, including those with Adani Power, which began supplying electricity to Bangladesh in 2022.

Adani Power, which operates a 1,600 MW plant in India’s Jharkhand state, recently reduced its electricity supply to Bangladesh by over 60 per cent, citing $800 million in unpaid dues. The Bangladesh Power Development Board has acknowledged the challenge of settling the payments, but plans to pay up to $100 million monthly.

During his visit, Misri is expected to address these issues, emphasising the importance of ensuring the protection of all citizens, particularly minorities, in Bangladesh.

