Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / WW2 veteran Singh turns 100, Indian Army celebrates his centennial birthday

WW2 veteran Singh turns 100, Indian Army celebrates his centennial birthday

The Army celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday at his home in Himachal Pradesh, marking a century of extraordinary life and service

WW2 veteran Singh
Image taken from X account: @AdityaRajKaul
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Lance Naik Charan Singh (retd), a World War II veteran who served the Army for 17 years and received the prestigious Burma Star Award has turned 100.

The Army celebrated his centennial birthday on Saturday at his home in Himachal Pradesh, marking a century of extraordinary life and service.

Born on September 7, 1924, Singh's journey with the Army began on August 26, 1942, at Firozepur Cantonment, when he got enrolled in the Indian Army, a senior official said on Sunday.

His distinguished military career saw him serve with the Army Service Corps during the World War II. His service took him from Singapore to Lahore and eventually to Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

"Over the years, his dedication was recognised with the prestigious Burma Star Award and the Indian Independence Medal. After 17 years of valiant service, he retired from the Indian Army on May 17, 1959," the Army said.

Now residing in Dekwala village of Himachal Pradesh's Ropar district, Singh lives surrounded by his four sons and two daughters, the official said.

A Brigadier-led team joined his family in the celebrations, and a cake was cut in festive atmosphere.

The Indian Army is known for rich traditions and their commitment to honouring its veterans and acknowledging their contributions to the nation, the official said.

Celebrating Lance Naik Charan Singh's centennial is a way for the Indian Army to convey that "once a soldier, always a soldier, forever a part of the Army family," he added.

"We must remember that our veterans are yesterday's soldiers, who have not just served the nation but have set standards of dedication and sacrifice for all soldiers and citizens alike," the Army said.


Topics :Indian ArmyWorld War II

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

