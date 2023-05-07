Home / Finance / Analysis / Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update

Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update

It could be the first time that CEA would use MER to give a detailed analysis of last FY

Arup Roychoudhury New Delhi
Premium
Finance ministry's May economic report may be FY23 Eco Survey update

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
The Finance Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review (MER) for May which will be released in mid to late June is likely to be a quasi-Economic Survey of 2022-23. It may present a detailed assessment and analysis of the state of the Indian economy in the financial year gone by.
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team will have the data available for the entire FY23, including gross domestic product and fiscal deficit data, which will both be released on May 31, which will enable them to take a deep-dive into the year and present an update on the assessment carried out in the last Economic Survey, for FY23 and FY24.
This may be the first time that the CEA would use the monthly economic report to present a detailed analysis of last financial year.

Topics :Economic SurveyFinance MinistryChief Economic Advisor

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

