This may be the first time that the CEA would use the monthly economic report to present a detailed analysis of last financial year.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team will have the data available for the entire FY23, including gross domestic product and fiscal deficit data, which will both be released on May 31, which will enable them to take a deep-dive into the year and present an update on the assessment carried out in the last Economic Survey, for FY23 and FY24.