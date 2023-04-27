Home / Finance / Analysis / Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance

Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance

At a first-of-its kind open house with bank boards next month, Mint Road can be expected to do some plain speaking on long-festering issues of management and ethics

Raghu Mohan New Delhi
Premium
Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Mint Road’s decision to call for a meeting of the board of directors of state-run and private banks on May 22 and 29 to discuss “issues related to governance, ethics, the role of the boards, and supervisory expectations” needs to be read in the context of several long-standing concerns.
Succession planning at private banks is one hot button issue. On September 9, 2014, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made clear that the upper age limit for corner-room occupants in private banks should be 70 years. Yet, much drama unfolded in the race to find successors to both Romesh Sobti at IndusInd Bank, and Aditya Puri at HDFC Bank. Business Standard had reported on April 24, 2019, that Mint Road had been “informally sounded out” whether it can look into the matter of increasing the age limit for directors on banks’ boards to align it with the Companies Act, where the prescribed age limit is 75 years.
Almost a year later, gov

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Home loan borrowers turn to refinancing amid rise in interest rates

RBI paper sees enough signs of firming up disinflationary trends

Rupee, bonds gain ahead of RBI's monetary policy review decision

Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data

Banking on a systems upgrade: What more could we expect going ahead

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiasuccessionRBIgovernance

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story