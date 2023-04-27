Succession planning at pvt banks is a major issue: RBI on board governance



Almost a year later, gov Succession planning at private banks is one hot button issue. On September 9, 2014, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made clear that the upper age limit for corner-room occupants in private banks should be 70 years. Yet, much drama unfolded in the race to find successors to both Romesh Sobti at IndusInd Bank, and Aditya Puri at HDFC Bank. Business Standard had reported on April 24, 2019, that Mint Road had been “informally sounded out” whether it can look into the matter of increasing the age limit for directors on banks’ boards to align it with the Companies Act, where the prescribed age limit is 75 years.

Mint Road’s decision to call for a meeting of the board of directors of state-run and private banks on May 22 and 29 to discuss “issues related to governance, ethics, the role of the boards, and supervisory expectations” needs to be read in the context of several long-standing concerns.