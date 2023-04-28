

Indian banking sector spent most of the last decade out in the wilderness, as a punishment for the lax underwriting standards on their corporate loans. Now they have regained their health, restored profitability and reestablished investors’ trust. The benchmark Nifty Bank Index is close to an all-time high. With everything going well, the lenders should be turning cautious. But recent full-year results show an opposite trend: Provisions for future loan losses are beginning to decline. This may not be prudent. By Andy Mukherjee



Yet, HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd., two of the country's largest lenders by market value, slashed their loss provisions for the financial year that ended in March by 23%. The money ICICI has set aside cumulatively is now 9 billion rupees ($122 million) less than a year ago. That isn’t a problem yet, because gross nonperforming assets have declined at a faster pace of 27 billion rupees. However, there’s nothing to suggest that they won’t rise again. Across most of Asia, muted big-ticket consumer expenditure — such as on housing — and restrained capital expenditure by firms have led to only a mild post-pandemic recovery in credit, which makes India’s double-digit loan growth a notable exception, according to economists at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. Just last month, New Delhi-based developer DLF Ltd. sold $1 billion worth of million-dollar homes on the outskirts of the national capital in 72 hours. A one-year, 29% jump in credit-card debt has made even the Reserve Bank of India, the regulator, a little uncomfortable. The central bank has cautioned lenders about the risk of delinquencies on their unsecured loans at meetings over at least the past three months, Reuters reported recently.



With the incremental credit-to-deposit ratio running at 111%, Indian banks will have to pay more to savers — sacrificing some part of their high profitability. Although even this won’t affect all lenders equally. Higher deposit costs “will tip the scale in favor of our rated banks, allowing them larger bargaining power to price the loans and hence to defend their margins,” according to Rebecca Tan, a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. Problems may erupt elsewhere. “The key risk we are watching really is the quality of these bank loans to small-and-medium-sized enterprises and that’s predominantly because of the current rising rate environment,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview last month.

But consumer demand is being led by a small pocket of affluence. The 6.5% growth in gross domestic product that the government is penciling in for the fiscal year that began this month faces several risks. Turmoil in the US banking industry is making India’s $245 billion software-export industry gloomy. A sustained rise in oil prices, currently kept in check by global growth concerns, would crimp already-limited purchasing power of urban low- and middle-income workers amid high unemployment. Meanwhile, climate change could dash any hope of a recovery in stagnant real wages in rural areas. Summer temperatures are above normal by about 5 degrees Celsius (41 degrees Fahrenheit) in many parts of the country. Heat waves could damage crops and cause power shortages.

It’s time lenders behaved a little more prudently. The aggregate bad-loan ratio of 4.41% at the end of last year was the lowest since March 2015. The system has “remained resilient and not been affected by the recent sparks of financial instability seen in some advanced economies,” RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a web-streamed address Thursday. Still, the central bank has “started looking at the business models of banks more closely,” he said. As it indeed should. For years, the stock market couldn’t expect even 1% return on assets from a vast swathe of the Indian banking industry. Now that things have changed, 2% should be good enough for current investors — with the rest of the profit kept aside to deal with future losses. Unusual as it is from a regional perspective, the credit upswing in India may not be at a risk of abrupt reversal. But since it’s a cycle, at some point it will turn.



Disclaimer: This is a Bloomberg Opinion piece, and these are the personal opinions of the writer. They do not reflect the views of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

