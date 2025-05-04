Banca growth for PSU bank-led life insurers slows amid incentive shift

Amid growing concerns about mis-selling through the bancassurance channel, state-owned banks have scaled back their insurance sales efforts. As a result, growth in the bancassurance channel for life insurance companies backed by state-owned banks has slowed in FY25 compared to the previous year. This slowdown is due to changes in incentive structures, as several public-sector lenders have shifted their focus back to core banking operations.

In contrast, life insurance companies affiliated with private-sector banks have nearly doubled their growth through the bancassurance channel during the same period.

According to industry estimates, growth in the bancassurance channel of life insurers backed by state-owned banks slowed to 6 per cent in FY25, with growth in March declining to just 2 per cent. In FY24, the growth in this channel for state-owned backed insurers was 7 per cent.

Similarly, growth in the bancassurance channel of private bank-led life insurers was healthy at 15 per cent in FY25. However, in March it grew by just 7 per cent. In the last fiscal year, growth in this channel was 8 per cent. “There is a marginal drop in growth of PSU bank-led insurance companies due to the slowdown in PSU bancassurance business, owing to changes in the incentive schemes and scorecards for the bank employees for selling insurance,” said the chief executive officer of a private life insurer. “State-owned banks do not really have a concept of incentives for their employees directly for selling insurance products. However, earlier there were some banks that were giving considerable commissions or some rewards along with other incentives. Now, they have totally stopped it. Also, RBI has asked banks to focus more on their core business and insurance is more of our customer service business. This is likely to have resulted in some slowdown,” said a senior PSU bank official.

In FY25, growth in the banca channel for some state-owned banks was in low single digits, including for Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India. State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda and Bank of India reported double-digit growth in the banca channel. There have been concerns regarding mis-selling of insurance products by banks and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Debasish Panda flagged concerns regarding mis-selling of insurance products by banks during the SBI Conclave in November 2024. The insurance regulator had also formed a task force to review the existing bancassurance framework and improve the efficiency amid complaints of mis-selling or forced selling of policies.

At the conclave, the Finance Minister had asked bankers to focus on their core business and avoid mis-selling of insurance policies, pointing out that many a time, this also indirectly leads to increasing cost of borrowing for bank customers. According to a bank official, some of the PSU banks have realigned their strategies and are now focusing on core business. They have also reduced certain incentives offered to their employees. Although generally, commissions for added services like insurance and mutual funds are offered to banks, some lenders used to give incentives to employees which has now changed. According to another insurance official, the slowdown is mainly triggered by the change in customer preference, with more individuals tending to buy insurance policies digitally and fewer visiting bank branches.