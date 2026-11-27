Farmers pay relatively low premiums under the scheme — up to 2 per cent of the sum insured for kharif crops, up to 1.5 per cent for rabi crops, and up to 5 per cent for commercial and horticultural crops. The balance premium is shared equally by the Centre and state governments, except in the north-eastern states (from kharif 2020) and Himalayan states (from kharif 2023), where the sharing ratio is 90:10. Farmers are not required to pay any premium beyond these prescribed rates.