The low rainfall situation has added to the pressure, with several agricultural regions across Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam and the Northeast experiencing varying degrees of moisture stress. October's cyclonic activity has also contributed to higher claims in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.
According to PMFBY portal, the gross premium collected for kharif season in FY26 stood at ₹12,261.68 crore, nearly 15 per cent less than the premiums collected last year, while the sum insured increased by 26 per cent to ₹1.83 trillion.
Under the PMFBY, the sum insured for a farmer is determined by the scale of finance per hectare for a specific crop, as decided by the District-Level Technical Committee and pre-declared by the State-Level Committee. The total sum insured is calculated by multiplying the scale of finance by the area of the notified crop proposed to be insured.