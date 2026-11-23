The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Monday constituted a six-member expert committee to review stakeholder feedback on its proposed insurance distribution reforms and recommend changes.

It had issued a consultation paper, ‘Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution’, on September 23, proposing lower expense of management limits, and product- and channel-specific caps on commissions, among other measures. The regulator received around 218,000 responses to 32 questions, from more than 13,000 respondents by the extended deadline of October 31, 2026.

The panel will assess the potential impact of the proposed reforms on employment and agents’ incomes and suggest transition measures for smaller insurers and distributors.

The committee will be chaired by Indu Bhushan, former founding chief executive of Ayushman Bharat. Its members include Suresh Goyal, director general of the National Council of Applied Economic Research; A V Girija Kumar, former chairman and managing director of Oriental Insurance; Praveen Vashishta, former CEO and chairman of Howden Insurance Brokers India; and Mahesh Kumar Sharma, former MD and CEO of SBI Life Insurance. Irdai Executive Director Ayyaj Tamboli will be the convener. “Irdai hereby constitutes an Expert Committee of independent economists and insurance professionals to advise further on strengthening the design and implementation of its distribution reforms. The Committee’s role is to help make the framework as robust, clear and effective as possible,” the regulator said.

The panel is expected to submit its report, with specific recommendations on each of the terms of reference by December 31, 2026. The committee will also assess transition options, including phased implementation, glide paths and support measures, to address concerns among smaller insurers and distributors. It may seek data and analysis from Irdai on the responses and submit interim observations on specific issues ahead of its final report. The panel will seek to balance the interests of policyholders, insurers and distributors while ensuring that the reforms lower insurance costs, improve policyholder outcomes and widen coverage. It will also review the proposed framework for setting commission limits on smaller-premium policies, including the principles, parameters and review mechanism. Measures to expand insurance coverage in smaller towns, rural areas and underserved segments will also be examined.