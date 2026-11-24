The new structure and standard policy wordings will apply to all policies issued from December 15. Insurers have also been directed to complete integration with Bima Sugam by the same date to ensure the policies are available on the platform from the commencement of the framework.

“The insurers have to comply with this new model which will be effective from December 15. It is also likely to have led to the deferral of the launch. Also, not all the insurers are ready, with some of them still working on integration with the platform. We are still not aware of the new launch date; it could be by the end of next month (December)”, said another source aware of the development.