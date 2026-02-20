Distributor commission revamp could raise policyholders' returns: Experts

The developments come in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) observations on mis-selling of insurance and mutual fund products via banking channels. The central bank last week proposed banning incentives paid to bank staffers by third parties such as insurance companies and mutual fund houses for selling their products and services. It has also proposed that banks must ensure their user interfaces do not deploy “dark patterns” to lure customers. The RBI proposed that a bank must not bundle the sale of any third-party product with any of its own products. In case the sale of a bank’s product is contingent on the purchase of a third-party product, customers should be given the option to buy the same product from any other provider.