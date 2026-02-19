Health insurance premiums increase over 27% in January on GST boost

Health insurance premiums recorded a 27.17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in January to ₹5,414.54 crore, with general insurers registering 20.4 per cent YoY growth to ₹2,187.98 crore and standalone health insurers growing 32.3 per cent YoY to ₹3,226.56 crore, driven by the rationalisation in GST rates for individual retail health insurance policies.

The health segment’s growth was largely propelled by government schemes, with gross written premium (GWP) of ₹2,480 crore in January 2026 compared to ₹1,800 crore in January 2025. Retail health witnessed strong growth of 27 per cent YoY, while group health grew 10 per cent YoY.