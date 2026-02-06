ULIP traction rises in Q3FY26 as equity markets outperform year-ago period

At ICICI Prudential Life, the revival in linked products was more visible during the quarter. The insurer’s linked business grew 8.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q3FY26, with protection riders attached to new ULIP products.
In the post-earnings call, Dhiren Salian, chief financial officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said: “We haven't called out the share of higher sum assured ULIPs, but it's safe to say that it has started to pick up materially over the current fiscal. In terms of riders, these are on new products and new sales only.”
ICICI Prudential also attributed traction in ULIPs to the launch of long-term wealth-focused products such as ICICI Pru Wealth Forever, ICICI Pru SmartKid 360, and ICICI Pru Wealth Elite Pro.