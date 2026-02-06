ULIP traction rises in Q3FY26 as equity markets outperform year-ago period

Life insurers saw a rise in demand for unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) during the quarter ended December 2025, as equity markets performed favourably in the October-December quarter of FY26 compared to the corresponding period in the previous financial year.

Private life insurers are also witnessing a shift among customers towards higher sum assured and protection-focused products, with insurers offering protection-linked riders in their ULIP offerings.

In Q3FY26, equity markets performed better than in the same period last financial year, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 recording growth of 6.2 per cent, compared with a decline of 7.3 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively, in the corresponding quarter last year.

Meanwhile, during the April-December period of FY26, the BSE Sensex rose 10.1 per cent and the NSE Nifty50 gained 11.1 per cent, compared with growth of 6.1 per cent and 5.9 per cent, respectively, in the same period last year.

India's second-largest private life insurer, HDFC Life Insurance, saw the share of ULIPs in its product mix rise to 43 per cent in the April-December period of FY25, compared with 37 per cent in the year-ago period. At the same time, the share of non-participating products declined from 35 per cent to 19 per cent.