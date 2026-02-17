Life insurance firms propose deferment of frontloaded commissions

Currently, under the expense of management (EoM) norms, life insurers are required to operate within an overall EoM limit rather than product-specific limits. These limits are prescribed as a percentage of premiums, with different thresholds for first-year and renewal premiums, and vary depending on the insurer’s size and stage of operations. As a result, life insurers have the flexibility to set product-wise commissions as long as they remain within the overall EoM limits.