Home / Finance / Insurance / GST on life, health insurance may be scrapped as Centre pushes exemption

GST on life, health insurance may be scrapped as Centre pushes exemption

The Centre has proposed exempting life and health insurance premiums from the current 18% GST; the GoM will submit its report to the GST Council, which will take the final decision

insurance plans
The move to ease taxes on insurance is part of a wider reform package under consideration by the Centre.
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 8:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Centre has suggested removing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and health insurance premiums, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday. Choudhary, who is the convenor of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on insurance, confirmed that the proposal was discussed during the panel’s meeting.
 
The 13-member GoM deliberated on the proposal to exempt individual and family insurance policies from GST. “The Centre's proposal is clear that the insurance sector's individual and family (policies) should be exempt from GST. This has been discussed and the GoM report will be presented to the Council,” Choudhary said after the meeting.
 
He added that “all members have given their approval for lowering rates. Some states have given their own views,” while clarifying that the final decision rests with the GST Council.
 
At present, both life and health insurance premiums attract 18 per cent GST.
 

Next steps in the decision-making process

 
The GoM was constituted in September with ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, besides Bihar. The panel has been tasked with submitting its recommendations to the GST Council by October-end.
 
The panel will now submit its report, including suggestions and reservations voiced by state finance ministers, to the GST Council. The Council will take the final call on whether GST exemption should apply to life and health insurance.
 

How the proposal fits into larger GST reforms

 
The move to ease taxes on insurance is part of a wider reform package under consideration by the Centre. Under the proposed next-generation GST framework, the tax would be streamlined into two rates: 5 per cent and 18 per cent, depending on whether products fall into the merit or standard category.
 

Revenue from GST on insurance

 
In FY24, the Centre and states collected ₹8,262.94 crore from GST on health insurance premiums. Additionally, ₹1,484.36 crore came from GST on health reinsurance premiums, underscoring the significant revenue implications of any exemption.
 
On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also interacted with various GoMs formed by the GST Council. These included groups working on compensation cess, rate rationalisation, and taxation of health and life insurance, all part of the broader effort to revamp the indirect tax system.
 

PM Modi on GST overhaul

 
During his Independence Day address at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a drastic cut in GST on common household items, hinting at sweeping changes in the indirect tax regime. “GST rates will be reduced drastically. Tax will be reduced for the common people,” he said.
 
(With PTI inputs)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Participating life insurance plans: Suitable for steady, long-term goals

Mumbai's richest Ganesh Mandal secures record ₹474 crore insurance cover

Premium

Insurers hopeful of reduction in GST on health and life premiums

Premium

Life insurers bet on participating products to diversify portfolio mix

Irdai asks insurers to complete QIS 2 under RBC framework by October 15

Topics :BS Web ReportsMedical insurancelife insurance policyHealth Insurance

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story