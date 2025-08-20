GST on life, health insurance may be scrapped as Centre pushes exemption

The 13-member GoM deliberated on the proposal to exempt individual and family insurance policies from GST. “The Centre's proposal is clear that the insurance sector's individual and family (policies) should be exempt from GST. This has been discussed and the GoM report will be presented to the Council,” Choudhary said after the meeting.

He added that “all members have given their approval for lowering rates. Some states have given their own views,” while clarifying that the final decision rests with the GST Council.

At present, both life and health insurance premiums attract 18 per cent GST.

Next steps in the decision-making process

The GoM was constituted in September with ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, besides Bihar. The panel has been tasked with submitting its recommendations to the GST Council by October-end.

The panel will now submit its report, including suggestions and reservations voiced by state finance ministers, to the GST Council. The Council will take the final call on whether GST exemption should apply to life and health insurance.